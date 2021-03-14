Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


PDP chieftain advises FG to negotiate with bandits to end insurgency
News photo The Guardian  - A diplomat and chieftain of the PDP, Dr Orefo Onochie, has told the Federal Government to consider the option of negotiating with the insurgents, currently terrorizing Nigeria

13 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


 Additional Sources

PDP chieftain advises FG to negotiate with bandits to end insurgency Vanguard News:
PDP chieftain advises FG to negotiate with bandits to end insurgency
PDP Chieftain Advises FG To Negotiate With Bandits To End Insurgency Independent:
PDP Chieftain Advises FG To Negotiate With Bandits To End Insurgency
PDP chieftain advises FG to negotiate with bandits to end insurgency The Eagle Online:
PDP chieftain advises FG to negotiate with bandits to end insurgency


   More Picks
1 Nigerian Lady Chioma Denies Being Alaafin Of Oyo's 13th Wife And Tweets A Disclaimer To Tell Her Story. - Stella Dimoko Korkus Blog, 17 hours ago
2 Three generations of beauty – Warri pikin shares adorable photo of herself, mom & daughter to celebrate mother’s day - Effiezy, 14 hours ago
3 Lekki house, N10m scholarship... how Erica's fans celebrated her 27th birthday - The Cable, 18 hours ago
4 Police kills two suspected kidnappers in Abuja - Ripples Nigeria, 7 hours ago
5 Buhari’s Son-In-Law Ahmed Indimi Gets A White Lion Cub As Pet - KOKO TV Nigeria, 12 hours ago
6 WOW !!!: Actress Nkechi Blessing Sunday and cross-dresser Bobrisky reconcile weeks after they fought dirty on social media ‘over a married man’ (video) - Salone, 16 hours ago
7 Beyonce celebrates Yemi Alade on her 32nd birthday with a throwback photo - The Info NG, 19 hours ago
8 ICYMI: How I was raped five times by armed robber, others — Iyabo Ojo - The Punch, 23 hours ago
9 Insecurity: Nigerian govt responsible for banditry, kidnapping, others – Arewa youths - Daily Post, 16 hours ago
10 Gunmen kidnap 18-year-old daughter of NSCDC officer in Kebbi - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info