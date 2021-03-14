Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

FG Postpones Falomo Bridge Repairs, Partial Closure, To Announce New Date Soon
News photo Independent  - The Federal Controller of Works in Lagos, Mr Olukayode Popoola on Sunday said that the Federal Government has postponed plans to partially close the Falomo Bridge in Victoria Island for repairs.

