Mothers Day: Adekunle Gold Shares Never Seen Photos Of Simi When She Was Pregnant To Celebrate Her
News photo Kemi Filani Blog  - Popular Nigerian music couple Adekunle Gold and Simi never cease to make fans feel the love they have got for one another as their PDA catches everyones eyes. Today, March 14th, Mothers Day is the main thing everywhere.

10 hours ago
1 Nigerian Lady Chioma Denies Being Alaafin Of Oyo's 13th Wife And Tweets A Disclaimer To Tell Her Story. - Stella Dimoko Korkus Blog, 17 hours ago
2 Three generations of beauty – Warri pikin shares adorable photo of herself, mom & daughter to celebrate mother’s day - Effiezy, 14 hours ago
3 Lekki house, N10m scholarship... how Erica's fans celebrated her 27th birthday - The Cable, 18 hours ago
4 Police kills two suspected kidnappers in Abuja - Ripples Nigeria, 7 hours ago
5 Buhari’s Son-In-Law Ahmed Indimi Gets A White Lion Cub As Pet - KOKO TV Nigeria, 12 hours ago
6 WOW !!!: Actress Nkechi Blessing Sunday and cross-dresser Bobrisky reconcile weeks after they fought dirty on social media ‘over a married man’ (video) - Salone, 16 hours ago
7 Beyonce celebrates Yemi Alade on her 32nd birthday with a throwback photo - The Info NG, 19 hours ago
8 ICYMI: How I was raped five times by armed robber, others — Iyabo Ojo - The Punch, 23 hours ago
9 Insecurity: Nigerian govt responsible for banditry, kidnapping, others – Arewa youths - Daily Post, 16 hours ago
10 Gunmen kidnap 18-year-old daughter of NSCDC officer in Kebbi - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
