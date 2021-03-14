Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Kaduna: Troops foil attempted attacks on GSSS Ikara, Staff Quarters
News photo TVC News  - Two more attempted attacks by bandits have been foiled in Kaduna state. The first is in Ikara local government area, where the bandits attempted invading the Government Science Secondary School. The armed men invaded the school in the early hours of ...

14 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


