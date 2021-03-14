Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Bandits: 2 months deadline, reason for spike in insecurity in Nigeria – HURIWA
Daily Post  - The Human Right Writers Association of Nigeria, HURIWA has attributed the recent spike in kidnapping and other security crisis in the North West to the two months ultimatum issued to bandits by President Muhammadu Buhari. Recall that Governor Bello ...

14 hours ago
