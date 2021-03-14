News at a Glance

Insecurity: 307 Students Rescued During Bandits Attack In Kaduna State KOKO TV Nigeria - The Kaduna State government has announced that a total of 307 students were rescued in a foiled bandits attack on the Government Science Secondary School, Ikara in Kara Local Government Area of the State in an attempt to kidnap students of the school.



