Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


UPDATE – Nigeria is at the brink of collapse – Senator Ndume
News photo Salone  - The Nigerian senator representing Borno south district, Ali Ndume has shared his thoughts about the current state of country.

14 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 90%


 Additional Sources

Nigeria On The Brink Of Collapse – Sen Ali Ndume KOKO TV Nigeria:
Nigeria On The Brink Of Collapse – Sen Ali Ndume
Nigeria Close To collapse – Senator Ndume Reporters Wall:
Nigeria Close To collapse – Senator Ndume
Nigeria On The Brink Of Collapse, Says Borno Senator, Ali Ndume Affairs TV:
Nigeria On The Brink Of Collapse, Says Borno Senator, Ali Ndume
Nigeria is at the brink of collapse – Senator Ndume Studio CB55:
Nigeria is at the brink of collapse – Senator Ndume
Nigeria on the brink of collapse APC Senator cries out loudly. Observers Times:
Nigeria on the brink of collapse APC Senator cries out loudly.
Do You Agree? Nigeria On The Brink Of Collapse, Says Ndume Naija Loaded:
Do You Agree? Nigeria On The Brink Of Collapse, Says Ndume


   More Picks
1 Nigerian Lady Chioma Denies Being Alaafin Of Oyo's 13th Wife And Tweets A Disclaimer To Tell Her Story. - Stella Dimoko Korkus Blog, 1 day ago
2 ASUU Threatens To Resume Strike Over FG Failures To 10 Months Salaries - The Cheer News, 15 hours ago
3 Three generations of beauty – Warri pikin shares adorable photo of herself, mom & daughter to celebrate mother’s day - Effiezy, 22 hours ago
4 Five things to watch for at the Grammys - The Punch, 19 hours ago
5 Femi Otedola Celebrates The Two Most Important Mothers In His Life - KOKO TV Nigeria, 19 hours ago
6 I'm not the Chioma married to Alaafin, says lady accused of dumping husband - The Cable, 23 hours ago
7 Police arrest one over killing of retired DIG’s wife in Benue - The Punch, 18 hours ago
8 Police kills two suspected kidnappers in Abuja - Ripples Nigeria, 15 hours ago
9 Buhari’s Son-In-Law Ahmed Indimi Gets A White Lion Cub As Pet - KOKO TV Nigeria, 20 hours ago
10 Nigerian Universities Will Be Shut Down Again If... - ASUU Issues Fresh Threat To FG - Tori News, 14 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info