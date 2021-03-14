Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Nigerian Govt Frustrated Ibori’s Trial In UK, But Wants To Take Recovered Loot, Says Falana-led Coalition
News photo Sahara Reporters  - James Ibori




The Alliance on Surviving COVID-19 and Beyond (ASCAB), a coalition led by Femi Falana (SAN), has said the Nigerian government frustrated the trial of former governor of Delta, James Ibori, in the United Kingdom ( ...

23 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


 Additional Sources

FG frustrated Ibori’s trial in UK but wants to receive recovered loot, Falana claims Legit:
FG frustrated Ibori’s trial in UK but wants to receive recovered loot, Falana claims
Falana: FG frustrated Ibori The Cable:
Falana: FG frustrated Ibori's trial in UK -- but wants to receive recovered loot
How FG frustrated Ibori’s trial in UK -Falana The Punch:
How FG frustrated Ibori’s trial in UK -Falana
Channels Television:
Falana Reveals How FG Allegedly Frustrated Ibori’s Trial In UK
FG frustrated trial of Ibori in UK, but now claiming ownership of recovered loot – Falana The Street Journal:
FG frustrated trial of Ibori in UK, but now claiming ownership of recovered loot – Falana
Falana: FG frustrated Ibori’s trial in UK but wants to receive recovered loot The Eagle Online:
Falana: FG frustrated Ibori’s trial in UK but wants to receive recovered loot
HOW FG FRUSTRATED UK TRIAL OF JAMES IBORI- FEMI FALANA Abuja Reporters:
HOW FG FRUSTRATED UK TRIAL OF JAMES IBORI- FEMI FALANA
How Yar’Adua’s govt frustrated Ibori’s trial in UK – Falana Ripples Nigeria:
How Yar’Adua’s govt frustrated Ibori’s trial in UK – Falana
How Federal Government of Nigeria frustrated Ibori’s trial in the United Kingdom The News:
How Federal Government of Nigeria frustrated Ibori’s trial in the United Kingdom
Nigeria Tunes:
Nigerian Govt Frustrated Ibori’s Trial In UK, But Wants To Take Recovered Loot, Says Falana-led Coalition


   More Picks
1 Burna Boy makes history, clinches Grammy, Wizkid wins with Beyonce - The Punch, 15 hours ago
2 NAFDAC raises alarm on fake COVID19 vaccines in circulation - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
3 63rd Grammy Awards: History, Most Winners, Most Nomination, Nigerians To Have Won It - KOKO TV Nigeria, 22 hours ago
4 Sultan of Sokoto declares Monday 1st day of Sha’aban 1442AH - Legit, 24 hours ago
5 ASUU Threatens To Resume Strike Over FG Failures To 10 Months Salaries - The Cheer News, 21 hours ago
6 Police arrest one over killing of retired DIG’s wife in Benue - The Punch, 24 hours ago
7 Grammys: Nigeria got talent – Moghalu pays tributes to Wizkid, Burna Boy - Daily Post, 5 hours ago
8 Nigerians react to Davido’s Tweet after Wizkid and BurnaBoy’s Grammy win. - Yaba Left Online, 17 hours ago
9 63rd Grammy Awards: Kanye West Wins Best Contemporary Christian Album After Peeing On Previous Grammy Plaque - KOKO TV Nigeria, 17 hours ago
10 NAFDAC destroys N2bn fake drugs, expired products - The Punch, 16 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info