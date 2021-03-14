Ex-Niger Delta militant, Dokubo declares self leader of ‘Biafra govt’ Ripples Nigeria - An ex- Niger Delta agitator, Mujahid Asari Dokubo, on Sunday declared himself the leader of the new “Biafra de facto customary government.” Dokubo, who made the declaration in a statement issued by one Uche Mefor, named as the customary government’s ...



News Credibility Score: 99%