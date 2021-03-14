Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Ex-militant Asari Dokubo creates new government, breaks away from Nigeria
A former warlord of the Ijaw ethnic group in the Niger Delta region of the country has created the Biafra defacto Customary Government (BCG). READ ALSO Man stabs wife to death in Akwa Ibom Asari Dokubo, 56, has also declared himself ...

15 hours ago
