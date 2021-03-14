Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Nigerians react to Davido’s Tweet after Wizkid and BurnaBoy’s Grammy win.
News photo Yaba Left Online  - Nigerian singer and DMW Boss, Davido has got Nigerians talking as he sent a tweet few minutes after it was announced that BurnaBoy and Wizkid won grammy awards in their respective categories.

11 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 90%


 Additional Sources

Davido Congratulates Wizkid And Burnaboy On Their Grammy Award Wins Igbere TV News:
Davido Congratulates Wizkid And Burnaboy On Their Grammy Award Wins
Nigerians react to Davido’s Tweet after Wizkid and BurnaBoy’s Grammy win. See Naija:
Nigerians react to Davido’s Tweet after Wizkid and BurnaBoy’s Grammy win.
Salone:
WOW !!!: See Nigerians Reactions To Davido’s Tweet, Minutes After Wizkid And Burnaboy Grammy Win
Reactions to Davido’s tweet, minutes after Wizkid and Burnaboy Grammy win Newzandar News:
Reactions to Davido’s tweet, minutes after Wizkid and Burnaboy Grammy win
#Grammys: Simi reacts to claims on shading Davido in her congratulatory tweet to Wizkid and Burnaboy Kemi Filani Blog:
#Grammys: Simi reacts to claims on shading Davido in her congratulatory tweet to Wizkid and Burnaboy
Reactions to Davido’s tweet, minutes after Wizkid and Burnaboy Grammy win Aderonke Bamidele Blog:
Reactions to Davido’s tweet, minutes after Wizkid and Burnaboy Grammy win


   More Picks
1 FG Postpones Falomo Bridge Repairs, Partial Closure, To Announce New Date Soon - Independent, 20 hours ago
2 ASUU Threatens To Resume Strike Over FG Failures To 10 Months Salaries - The Cheer News, 15 hours ago
3 Three generations of beauty – Warri pikin shares adorable photo of herself, mom & daughter to celebrate mother’s day - Effiezy, 22 hours ago
4 Ex-Niger Delta militant, Dokubo declares self leader of ‘Biafra govt’ - Ripples Nigeria, 12 hours ago
5 Five things to watch for at the Grammys - The Punch, 19 hours ago
6 Femi Otedola Celebrates The Two Most Important Mothers In His Life - KOKO TV Nigeria, 19 hours ago
7 Police arrest one over killing of retired DIG’s wife in Benue - The Punch, 18 hours ago
8 Narrow gauge lines not inferior to standard gauge lines – Amaechi - The Guardian, 23 hours ago
9 I'm not the Chioma married to Alaafin, says lady accused of dumping husband - The Cable, 23 hours ago
10 Nigerians react to Davido’s Tweet after Wizkid and BurnaBoy’s Grammy win. - Yaba Left Online, 11 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info