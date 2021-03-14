Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News at a Glance
Burna Boy makes history, clinches Grammy, Wizkid wins with Beyonce
The Punch
- Nigeria Afrobeat musicians, Burna Boy and Wizkid, on Sunday won their first Grammy Awards.
Burna Boy, whose real name is Damini Ogulu, won the best global music album category after beating four o...
15 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
1st for Credible News:
Burna Boy comments on Grammy win (Video)
Online Nigeria:
#Grammys: Burna Boy, Wizkid set new records win Grammy Awards
City Voice:
Burna Boy, Wizkid makes Nigerian history with Grammy awards
Legit:
Best Mother’s Day present: Burna Boy’s mum reacts to his Grammy Award win in new video
Anaedo Online:
Davido Congratulates Wizkid, Burna Boy On Grammy Win (See Full List Of Winners)
Naija on Point:
Davido’s Brother Adewale Congratulates Burna Boy And Wizkid On Their Grammy Wins
Newzandar News:
“They Are Not Better Than You” – Fans React After Patoranking Confratulated Wizkid And Burna Boy After Grammy Win
Naija News:
Davido Congratulates Wizkid, Burna Boy On Grammy Win
Dockays World:
Davido finally congratulates Wizkid, Burna Boy for Grammy wins [See reactions]
Digest Naija:
Davido Remains The Biggest Artist In Africa’ – Pastor Omashola Declares Amid Burna Boy And Wizkid Grammy Award Win
Ladun Liadi Blog:
“If I can do it anyone can”- Burna Boy reacts to winning first Grammy Award
The Genius Media:
Wild Jubilation As Wizkid And Burna Boy Win The #GRAMMYs
