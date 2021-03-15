Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


“32 In Lagos, 25 In Rivers” – Nigeria Confirms 120 New COVID-19 Cases As Total Hits 160,657
News photo Kanyi Daily  - The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has recorded 120 new cases of coronavirus, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 160,657.

11 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 30%


 Additional Sources

“32 In Lagos, 25 In Rivers” – Nigeria Confirms 120 New COVID-19 Cases As Total Hits 160,657 Online Nigeria:
“32 In Lagos, 25 In Rivers” – Nigeria Confirms 120 New COVID-19 Cases As Total Hits 160,657
Nigeria Records 120 Fresh Cases Of Coronavirus Tori News:
Nigeria Records 120 Fresh Cases Of Coronavirus
Coronavirus in Nigeria update: 120 new cases of coronavirus confirmed in Nigeria Sidomex Entertainment:
Coronavirus in Nigeria update: 120 new cases of coronavirus confirmed in Nigeria
Nigeria Records 120 Fresh Cases Of Coronavirus Gist 36:
Nigeria Records 120 Fresh Cases Of Coronavirus


   More Picks
1 Military foils attempt to abduct workers at Kaduna airport - The Nation, 23 hours ago
2 Burna Boy makes history, clinches Grammy, Wizkid wins with Beyonce - The Punch, 12 hours ago
3 FG Postpones Falomo Bridge Repairs, Partial Closure, To Announce New Date Soon - Independent, 23 hours ago
4 Sultan of Sokoto declares Monday 1st day of Sha’aban 1442AH - Legit, 21 hours ago
5 ASUU Threatens To Resume Strike Over FG Failures To 10 Months Salaries - The Cheer News, 18 hours ago
6 Police arrest one over killing of retired DIG’s wife in Benue - The Punch, 21 hours ago
7 Five things to watch for at the Grammys - The Punch, 22 hours ago
8 Femi Otedola Celebrates The Two Most Important Mothers In His Life - KOKO TV Nigeria, 22 hours ago
9 Nigerians react to Davido’s Tweet after Wizkid and BurnaBoy’s Grammy win. - Yaba Left Online, 15 hours ago
10 63rd Grammy Awards: Kanye West Wins Best Contemporary Christian Album After Peeing On Previous Grammy Plaque - KOKO TV Nigeria, 14 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info