Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Okegbenro congratulates Pinnick over victory at FIFA Council elections
News photo The Guardian  - Peachtree Communications Limited Chief Executive Officer, Gboyega Okegbenro, has described Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) President, Amaju Pinnick’s election into the Federation of International Football Association..

10 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


 Additional Sources

Okegbenro hails Pinnick on FIFA Council The Nation:
Okegbenro hails Pinnick on FIFA Council
Okegbenro Hails Pinnick On FIFA Council Seat Complete Sports:
Okegbenro Hails Pinnick On FIFA Council Seat
Kano Pillars FC Congratulates Pinnick Over Election Victory The Tide:
Kano Pillars FC Congratulates Pinnick Over Election Victory
Nigerians Congratulate Pinnick As FIFA Council Member Goal Ball Live:
Nigerians Congratulate Pinnick As FIFA Council Member


   More Picks
1 Military foils attempt to abduct workers at Kaduna airport - The Nation, 23 hours ago
2 Burna Boy makes history, clinches Grammy, Wizkid wins with Beyonce - The Punch, 12 hours ago
3 FG Postpones Falomo Bridge Repairs, Partial Closure, To Announce New Date Soon - Independent, 23 hours ago
4 Sultan of Sokoto declares Monday 1st day of Sha’aban 1442AH - Legit, 21 hours ago
5 ASUU Threatens To Resume Strike Over FG Failures To 10 Months Salaries - The Cheer News, 18 hours ago
6 Police arrest one over killing of retired DIG’s wife in Benue - The Punch, 21 hours ago
7 Five things to watch for at the Grammys - The Punch, 22 hours ago
8 Femi Otedola Celebrates The Two Most Important Mothers In His Life - KOKO TV Nigeria, 22 hours ago
9 Nigerians react to Davido’s Tweet after Wizkid and BurnaBoy’s Grammy win. - Yaba Left Online, 15 hours ago
10 63rd Grammy Awards: Kanye West Wins Best Contemporary Christian Album After Peeing On Previous Grammy Plaque - KOKO TV Nigeria, 14 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info