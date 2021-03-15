Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Again, gunmen ambush travellers in Ekiti, kill one
News photo The Guardian  - Gunmen, suspected to be kidnappers, have ambushed travellers in Ekiti State, killing one person while the whereabouts of others are still unknown as of the time of filing this report.

11 hours ago
