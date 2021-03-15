Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Insecurity In Nigeria: Gunmen kill six members of same family
News photo Diamond Celebrities  - Some unknown gunmen have killed six members of the same family before daybreak in a community called Wasinmi, in Osun State. The incident happened before daybreak on Sunday. The community is along the IfeIbadan expressway.

13 hours ago
