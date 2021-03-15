”E no choke, e hang” – Grammy winner, Burna Boy throws shade (Video) Correct NG - Grammy winning Nigerian afrobeat singer Damini Ogulu aka Burna Boy has thrown a subtle shade at colleague, Davido after bagging his first Grammys. Recall that the ace singer’s album, ‘Twice as Tall’ was named winner of the Best Global Music Album ...



News Credibility Score: 50%