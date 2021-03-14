Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Simi denies mocking Davido after Wizkid won first his first Grammy
Oyo Gist  - Oyogist.com has learnt Nigerian sensational singer, Simi has reacted to reports of mocking Davido after Wizkid won his first Grammys. Simi had in a now deleted tweet while congratulating Wizkid and Burna Boy wrote: “Starboy and Burna, E Choke!” Some ...

