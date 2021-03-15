Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Your Power Is Nothing If It Is Used For The Oppression Of Your Own People – 2face Idibia
News photo KOKO TV Nigeria  - Music legend 2face Idibia has slammed African leaders and elites for their poor use of power in leadership. The singer in a post on his Insta story asked African leaders what they use their powers for aside from oppressing their citizens and followers.

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


