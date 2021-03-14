Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


#GRAMMYs: Big Win For My Generation Of Africans All Over The World – Burna Boy
News of Africa  - Acclaimed Nigerian afrobeat singer, Burna Boy, won the Best Global Music Album on Sunday at the 63rd Grammys. His studio album, ‘Twice As Tall’ beat four other works to clinch the top spot, Reacting to his win at the Grammys, the super excited afro- ...

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


 Additional Sources

#GRAMMYs: Big Win For My Generation Of Africans All Over The World – Burna Boy Channels Television:
#GRAMMYs: Big Win For My Generation Of Africans All Over The World – Burna Boy
”This is a big win for my generation” Grammy Winner, Burna Boy speaks See Naija:
”This is a big win for my generation” Grammy Winner, Burna Boy speaks
Burna Boy’s First Post After Winning ‘Best Global Music’ Award At Grammys Information Nigeria:
Burna Boy’s First Post After Winning ‘Best Global Music’ Award At Grammys


   More Picks
1 Military foils attempt to abduct workers at Kaduna airport - The Nation, 23 hours ago
2 Burna Boy makes history, clinches Grammy, Wizkid wins with Beyonce - The Punch, 12 hours ago
3 FG Postpones Falomo Bridge Repairs, Partial Closure, To Announce New Date Soon - Independent, 23 hours ago
4 Sultan of Sokoto declares Monday 1st day of Sha’aban 1442AH - Legit, 21 hours ago
5 ASUU Threatens To Resume Strike Over FG Failures To 10 Months Salaries - The Cheer News, 18 hours ago
6 Police arrest one over killing of retired DIG’s wife in Benue - The Punch, 21 hours ago
7 Five things to watch for at the Grammys - The Punch, 22 hours ago
8 Femi Otedola Celebrates The Two Most Important Mothers In His Life - KOKO TV Nigeria, 22 hours ago
9 Nigerians react to Davido’s Tweet after Wizkid and BurnaBoy’s Grammy win. - Yaba Left Online, 15 hours ago
10 63rd Grammy Awards: Kanye West Wins Best Contemporary Christian Album After Peeing On Previous Grammy Plaque - KOKO TV Nigeria, 14 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info