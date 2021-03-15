Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Reno Omokri Reveals Why Burna Boy Succeeded Even Though Nigerians Didn't Like Him at the Beginning
News photo Tori News  - Nigerian activist, Reno Omokri has made an obvious observation about Grammy winner, Burna Boy.

16 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 90%


 Additional Sources

Nigerians Didn’t Like Burna Boy At The Beginning – Reno Omokri Says Yaba Left Online:
Nigerians Didn’t Like Burna Boy At The Beginning – Reno Omokri Says
Wizkid, Burna Boy And Okonjo-Iweala Have Done More For Nigeria – Reno Omokri KOKO TV Nigeria:
Wizkid, Burna Boy And Okonjo-Iweala Have Done More For Nigeria – Reno Omokri
Reno Omokri Reveals Why Burna Boy Succeeded Even Though Nigerians Didn’t Like Him at the Beginning Gist 36:
Reno Omokri Reveals Why Burna Boy Succeeded Even Though Nigerians Didn’t Like Him at the Beginning
Unlike Hushpupi, Obinwanne, Reno Omokri Urges Nigerians To Celebrate Wizkid And Burna Boy The Genius Media:
Unlike Hushpupi, Obinwanne, Reno Omokri Urges Nigerians To Celebrate Wizkid And Burna Boy
Wizkid, Burna And Okonjo-Iweala Have Done More For Nigeria – Reno Omokri Newzandar News:
Wizkid, Burna And Okonjo-Iweala Have Done More For Nigeria – Reno Omokri


   More Picks
1 Boko Haram terrorists kill at least 30 Nigerian soldiers - News Wire NGR, 17 hours ago
2 NAFDAC raises alarm on fake COVID19 vaccines in circulation - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
3 Instead of praying to God for a rich man, pray to him to make you rich – Linda Ikeji advises young ladies - Correct NG, 17 hours ago
4 Malami: I recommended Bawa for EFCC job based on his competence - The Cable, 15 hours ago
5 Davido congratulates Wizkid, Burna Boy on Grammy win - The Punch, 20 hours ago
6 Simi denies mocking Davido after Wizkid won first his first Grammy - Oyo Gist, 17 hours ago
7 COVID-19: Germany joins list of countries to suspend AstraZeneca vaccine rollout - The Cable, 10 hours ago
8 Watch Burna Boy’s Intriguing Performance at the 2021 Grammy Awards (Video) - Gist 36, 18 hours ago
9 Grammys: Nigeria got talent – Moghalu pays tributes to Wizkid, Burna Boy - Daily Post, 16 hours ago
10 ASUU threatens to embark on strike - TV360 Nigeria, 15 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info