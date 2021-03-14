Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


''They tied me like a common criminal''- Hoodlums beat up chief priest in Enugu over allegations of theft (photo)
Linda Ikeji Blog  - The Chief Priest of Omaba Adoro Ero, in Igbo-Eze South Local Government Area of Enugu State, Ozoemena Eze, has accused some hoodlums in the state of beating him up and threatening to kill him over allegation of theft.

38 mins ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


 Additional Sources

Enugu: Hoodlums beat up chief priest, threaten to drown him Vanguard News:
Enugu: Hoodlums beat up chief priest, threaten to drown him
Chief Priest mercilessly beaten for stealing deity in Enugu The Street Journal:
Chief Priest mercilessly beaten for stealing deity in Enugu
Panic As Hoodlums Brutalize Chief Priest, Threaten To Drown Him (Photo) Gist 36:
Panic As Hoodlums Brutalize Chief Priest, Threaten To Drown Him (Photo)
Unbelievable: See Why Hoodlums Beat Chief Priest Up In Enugu Anaedo Online:
Unbelievable: See Why Hoodlums Beat Chief Priest Up In Enugu


   More Picks
1 FG Postpones Falomo Bridge Repairs, Partial Closure, To Announce New Date Soon - Independent, 24 hours ago
2 Sultan of Sokoto declares Monday 1st day of Sha’aban 1442AH - Legit, 21 hours ago
3 NAFDAC raises alarm on fake COVID19 vaccines in circulation - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
4 ASUU Threatens To Resume Strike Over FG Failures To 10 Months Salaries - The Cheer News, 18 hours ago
5 Police arrest one over killing of retired DIG’s wife in Benue - The Punch, 21 hours ago
6 Five things to watch for at the Grammys - The Punch, 23 hours ago
7 Femi Otedola Celebrates The Two Most Important Mothers In His Life - KOKO TV Nigeria, 23 hours ago
8 Nigerians react to Davido’s Tweet after Wizkid and BurnaBoy’s Grammy win. - Yaba Left Online, 15 hours ago
9 63rd Grammy Awards: Kanye West Wins Best Contemporary Christian Album After Peeing On Previous Grammy Plaque - KOKO TV Nigeria, 15 hours ago
10 NAFDAC destroys N2bn fake drugs, expired products - The Punch, 13 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info