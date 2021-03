Tijjaniyya sect denies appointing Sanusi II as its leader in Nigeria Daily Times - The Dhariqa Tijjaniyya, an Islamic sect, has denied appointing the former Emir of Kano, Malam Muhammadu Sanusi II, as its leader in Nigeria. Sheikh Mahi Nyass, the Grand World Leader (Caliphatul Arrm) of Dhariqa Tijjaniyya disclosed this when he spoke ...



