Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Malami: I recommended Bawa for EFCC job based on his competence
News photo The Cable  - Abubakar Malami, attorney-general of the federation (AGF), says he recommended Abdulrasheed Bawa as chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) based on his competence and capacity to deliver.Advertisement

11 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


 Additional Sources

I nominated Bawa based on his competence – Malami Premium Times:
I nominated Bawa based on his competence – Malami
Why I Recommended Bawa For EFCC Job – Malami Opens Up Naija Loaded:
Why I Recommended Bawa For EFCC Job – Malami Opens Up
I Nominated Bawa Based On His Competence – Malami Information Nigeria:
I Nominated Bawa Based On His Competence – Malami
Why I recommended Abdulrasheed Bawa as EFCC chairman – AGF Malami The Street Journal:
Why I recommended Abdulrasheed Bawa as EFCC chairman – AGF Malami


   More Picks
1 Boko Haram terrorists kill at least 30 Nigerian soldiers - News Wire NGR, 13 hours ago
2 NAFDAC raises alarm on fake COVID19 vaccines in circulation - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
3 Instead of praying to God for a rich man, pray to him to make you rich – Linda Ikeji advises young ladies - Correct NG, 13 hours ago
4 Malami: I recommended Bawa for EFCC job based on his competence - The Cable, 11 hours ago
5 Davido congratulates Wizkid, Burna Boy on Grammy win - The Punch, 16 hours ago
6 Simi denies mocking Davido after Wizkid won first his first Grammy - Oyo Gist, 13 hours ago
7 Gunmen attack police base in Bauchi, kill inspector, man - The Punch, 20 hours ago
8 COVID-19: Germany joins list of countries to suspend AstraZeneca vaccine rollout - The Cable, 6 hours ago
9 Watch Burna Boy’s Intriguing Performance at the 2021 Grammy Awards (Video) - Gist 36, 14 hours ago
10 Grammys: Nigeria got talent – Moghalu pays tributes to Wizkid, Burna Boy - Daily Post, 12 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info