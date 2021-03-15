Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Ex-Benue CP: My wife was killed by burglars, not assassins
News photo The Cable  - Ibezimako Aghanya, a former commissioner of police, says his wife, Eunice, was killed by burglars and not hired assassins as being speculated.Advertisement Aghanya said this on Monday when Samuel Ortom, governor

13 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


 Another Source

My wife was killed by burglars, not by assassins — Ex-CP Daily Nigerian:
My wife was killed by burglars, not by assassins — Ex-CP


   More Picks
1 Boko Haram terrorists kill at least 30 Nigerian soldiers - News Wire NGR, 19 hours ago
2 NAFDAC raises alarm on fake COVID19 vaccines in circulation - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
3 Instead of praying to God for a rich man, pray to him to make you rich – Linda Ikeji advises young ladies - Correct NG, 19 hours ago
4 Davido congratulates Wizkid, Burna Boy on Grammy win - The Punch, 21 hours ago
5 Simi denies mocking Davido after Wizkid won first his first Grammy - Oyo Gist, 19 hours ago
6 Watch Burna Boy’s Intriguing Performance at the 2021 Grammy Awards (Video) - Gist 36, 20 hours ago
7 Grammys: Nigeria got talent – Moghalu pays tributes to Wizkid, Burna Boy - Daily Post, 18 hours ago
8 ASUU threatens to embark on strike - TV360 Nigeria, 17 hours ago
9 Best Mother’s Day present – Burna Boy’s Mother Bose Ogulu says after her son won his first Grammy award (Video) - Luci Post, 18 hours ago
10 Your Power Is Nothing If It Is Used For The Oppression Of Your Own People – 2face Idibia - KOKO TV Nigeria, 19 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info