Alleged N69 Billion Debt: Court Fixes May 25 To Hear AMCON’s Motion Against Jimoh Ibrahim Channels Television - A Federal High Court in Abuja has fixed May 25, 2021, to hear a motion brought by the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON), seeking a stay of execution of orders it granted a businessman, Jimoh Ibrahim, over alleged N69billion debt.



News Credibility Score: 99%