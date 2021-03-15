Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Zimbabwean Woman Caught Breastfeeding A Snake
News photo Miss Petite Nigeria Blog  - Zimbabwean Woman Caught Breastfeeding A Snake. It is a sacred bond between a mother and her young one. However, it becomes scary when a woman in menopause breastfeeds a snake.

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


 Another Source

Woman Caught Breastfeeding Snake Naija News:
Woman Caught Breastfeeding Snake


   More Picks
1 Boko Haram terrorists kill at least 30 Nigerian soldiers - News Wire NGR, 13 hours ago
2 NAFDAC raises alarm on fake COVID19 vaccines in circulation - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
3 Instead of praying to God for a rich man, pray to him to make you rich – Linda Ikeji advises young ladies - Correct NG, 13 hours ago
4 Malami: I recommended Bawa for EFCC job based on his competence - The Cable, 11 hours ago
5 Davido congratulates Wizkid, Burna Boy on Grammy win - The Punch, 16 hours ago
6 Simi denies mocking Davido after Wizkid won first his first Grammy - Oyo Gist, 13 hours ago
7 Gunmen attack police base in Bauchi, kill inspector, man - The Punch, 20 hours ago
8 COVID-19: Germany joins list of countries to suspend AstraZeneca vaccine rollout - The Cable, 6 hours ago
9 Watch Burna Boy’s Intriguing Performance at the 2021 Grammy Awards (Video) - Gist 36, 14 hours ago
10 Grammys: Nigeria got talent – Moghalu pays tributes to Wizkid, Burna Boy - Daily Post, 12 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info