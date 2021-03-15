Kaduna abduction: Two pupils found, three teachers still missing -Commissioner

|
|
|
|
|
1
|
Tijjaniyya sect denies appointing Sanusi II as its leader in Nigeria - Daily Times,
23 hours ago
|
2
|
Covid-19: Nigeria Records 238 New Cases, 3 Deaths As Infection Hits 160,895 - Aledeh,
12 hours ago
|
3
|
Gunmen Kidnap Two Female OOU Students - Fresh News,
21 hours ago
|
4
|
Malami: I recommended Bawa for EFCC job based on his competence - The Cable,
24 hours ago
|
5
|
COVID-19: Germany joins list of countries to suspend AstraZeneca vaccine rollout - The Cable,
18 hours ago
|
6
|
Nigerian woman gives birth to twins after 10 years of marriage - Linda Ikeji Blog,
15 hours ago
|
7
|
Right Or Wrong? A Man Who Is Comfortable With A Woman Paying His Bills Is A Vegetable — Actress Lilian Afegbai - 9ja Formula,
2 hours ago
|
8
|
FG removes NIMET DG, reappoints Olateru to AIB, appoints new rector for NCAT - Nigerian Tribune,
18 hours ago
|
9
|
Police redeploy DPO in Zamfara after allegations of connivance with bandits - Daily Nigerian,
13 hours ago
|
10
|
Ogun Police Arrests Notorious Kidnap Kingpin Who Escaped From Oyo - Naija News,
14 hours ago