Kaduna abduction: Two pupils found, three teachers still missing -Commissioner
The Punch  - The Kaduna State Government says only three teachers were kidnapped at the Rema Primary School, Magajin Gari Ward 2, Brinin Gwari Local Government Area of the state by some bandits on Monday.Th...

18 hours ago
1 Tijjaniyya sect denies appointing Sanusi II as its leader in Nigeria - Daily Times, 23 hours ago
2 Covid-19: Nigeria Records 238 New Cases, 3 Deaths As Infection Hits 160,895 - Aledeh, 12 hours ago
3 Gunmen Kidnap Two Female OOU Students - Fresh News, 21 hours ago
4 Malami: I recommended Bawa for EFCC job based on his competence - The Cable, 24 hours ago
5 COVID-19: Germany joins list of countries to suspend AstraZeneca vaccine rollout - The Cable, 18 hours ago
6 Nigerian woman gives birth to twins after 10 years of marriage - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
7 Right Or Wrong? A Man Who Is Comfortable With A Woman Paying His Bills Is A Vegetable — Actress Lilian Afegbai - 9ja Formula, 2 hours ago
8 FG removes NIMET DG, reappoints Olateru to AIB, appoints new rector for NCAT - Nigerian Tribune, 18 hours ago
9 Police redeploy DPO in Zamfara after allegations of connivance with bandits - Daily Nigerian, 13 hours ago
10 Ogun Police Arrests Notorious Kidnap Kingpin Who Escaped From Oyo - Naija News, 14 hours ago
