Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Troops neutralise 41 terrorists, rescue 60 captives
The Punch  - Troops of Operation Lafiya Dole of the Nigerian Army have neutralised 41 terrorists and rescued 60 captives comprising of elderly women and children in Gamboru, Borno State.The troops also reco...

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


 Additional Sources

Troops Kill 41 Terrorists, Rescue 60 Captives In Gamboru The Next Edition:
Troops Kill 41 Terrorists, Rescue 60 Captives In Gamboru
Nigerian troops kill 41 terrorists, rescue 60 captives in Gamboru Daily Nigerian:
Nigerian troops kill 41 terrorists, rescue 60 captives in Gamboru
Nigerian troops kill dozens of ISWAP, Boko Haram terrorists, rescue captives The Eagle Online:
Nigerian troops kill dozens of ISWAP, Boko Haram terrorists, rescue captives
Troops Neutralise 41 Terrorists, Rescue 60 Captives Naija News:
Troops Neutralise 41 Terrorists, Rescue 60 Captives
GAMBORU: Troops in killing spree: eliminates 41 terrorists, rescue 60 captives Maritime First Newspaper:
GAMBORU: Troops in killing spree: eliminates 41 terrorists, rescue 60 captives


   More Picks
1 Burna Boy makes history, clinches Grammy, Wizkid wins with Beyonce - The Punch, 20 hours ago
2 NAFDAC raises alarm on fake COVID19 vaccines in circulation - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
3 Boko Haram terrorists kill at least 30 Nigerian soldiers - News Wire NGR, 11 hours ago
4 Simi denies mocking Davido after Wizkid won first his first Grammy - Oyo Gist, 11 hours ago
5 Davido congratulates Wizkid, Burna Boy on Grammy win - The Punch, 14 hours ago
6 Gunmen attack police base in Bauchi, kill inspector, man - The Punch, 18 hours ago
7 Watch Burna Boy’s Intriguing Performance at the 2021 Grammy Awards (Video) - Gist 36, 12 hours ago
8 Grammys: Nigeria got talent – Moghalu pays tributes to Wizkid, Burna Boy - Daily Post, 10 hours ago
9 ASUU threatens to embark on strike - TV360 Nigeria, 9 hours ago
10 Insecurity In Nigeria: Gunmen kill six members of same family - Diamond Celebrities, 15 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info