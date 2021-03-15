Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

EXTRA-JUDICIAL KILLING: NHRC orders arrest of 3 Police Officers
News photo Vanguard News  - By Tordue Salem The Independent Investigative Panel on Human Rights Violations by the defunct SARS and other units of the Nigerian Police on Monday ordered the arrest of three police officers over alleged extra-judicial killing of one Godwin Ovoke ...

12 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


