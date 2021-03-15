Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Governors to meet tomorrow on COVID-19 vaccines roll out
News photo Vanguard News  - By Henry Umoru – Abuja Thirty- six State Governors under the aegis of the Nigeria Governors Forum, NGF will meet tomorrow, Wednesday, with the COVID-19 vaccines roll out, topping the agenda of discourse.

8 hours ago
