Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Data Protection Breach: NITDA slams N5m fines on Electronic Settlement Ltd
News photo World Stage  - WorldStage Newsonline-- National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) has imposed the turn of N5 million fine against Electronic Settlement Limited (ESL) over data protection breach in line with the Nigeria Data Protection Regulation (NDPR).

14 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


 Another Source

NITDA imposes N5m fine on Fintech for data breach The Punch:
NITDA imposes N5m fine on Fintech for data breach


   More Picks
1 Boko Haram terrorists kill at least 30 Nigerian soldiers - News Wire NGR, 1 day ago
2 Instead of praying to God for a rich man, pray to him to make you rich – Linda Ikeji advises young ladies - Correct NG, 1 day ago
3 Malami: I recommended Bawa for EFCC job based on his competence - The Cable, 22 hours ago
4 Simi denies mocking Davido after Wizkid won first his first Grammy - Oyo Gist, 1 day ago
5 FG removes NIMET DG, reappoints Olateru to AIB, appoints new rector for NCAT - Nigerian Tribune, 17 hours ago
6 Covid-19: Nigeria Records 238 New Cases, 3 Deaths As Infection Hits 160,895 - Aledeh, 10 hours ago
7 Ogun Police Arrests Notorious Kidnap Kingpin Who Escaped From Oyo - Naija News, 13 hours ago
8 PHOTOS: Ekiti pays N7.4m compensation to victims of Police abuse - TVC News, 16 hours ago
9 “Put Condom In His Bag” – Pete Edochie Advices Women On How To Handle Cheating Husbands [Video] - Kanyi Daily, 16 hours ago
10 Grammys: Nigeria got talent – Moghalu pays tributes to Wizkid, Burna Boy - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info