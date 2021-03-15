Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Governors meet Thursday to deliberate on petrol subsidy, COVID-19 vaccines
News photo The Punch  - Governors of the 36 states in Nigeria, under the umbrella of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum, will meet on Wednesday to discuss issues related to petrol subsidy and COVID-19 vaccines.The governors...

22 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


 Additional Sources

Governors meet Thursday to delibrate on petrol subsidy, COVID-19 vaccines Vanguard News:
Governors meet Thursday to delibrate on petrol subsidy, COVID-19 vaccines
Nigerian Govs meet Thursday to delibrate on petrol subsidy, COVID-19 vaccines The Herald:
Nigerian Govs meet Thursday to delibrate on petrol subsidy, COVID-19 vaccines
Governors meet on rollout of COVID-19 vaccines, fuel subsidy Thursday Ripples Nigeria:
Governors meet on rollout of COVID-19 vaccines, fuel subsidy Thursday
Governors To Meet On Petrol Subsidy March 17 The Trent:
Governors To Meet On Petrol Subsidy March 17
Governors meet Thursday to deliberate on petrol subsidy, COVID-19 vaccines 247 U Reports:
Governors meet Thursday to deliberate on petrol subsidy, COVID-19 vaccines
Governors meet Thursday to delibrate on petrol subsidy, COVID-19 vaccines Prompt News:
Governors meet Thursday to delibrate on petrol subsidy, COVID-19 vaccines
Governors Meet To Deliberate on Petrol Subsidy, COVID-19 Vaccines The New Diplomat:
Governors Meet To Deliberate on Petrol Subsidy, COVID-19 Vaccines
Governors To Meet Over Petrol Subsidy, COVID-19 Vaccines Naija News:
Governors To Meet Over Petrol Subsidy, COVID-19 Vaccines
NGF to meet on Thursday to discuss petrol subsidy, COVID-19 vaccines 1st for Credible News:
NGF to meet on Thursday to discuss petrol subsidy, COVID-19 vaccines
Nigeria: Govs to meet virtually Thursday over fuel subsidy, COVID-19 vaccines World Stage:
Nigeria: Govs to meet virtually Thursday over fuel subsidy, COVID-19 vaccines
Head Topics:
Nigerian governors to take position on petrol subsidy, COVID-19 vaccines
Nigerian Governors’ Forum to meet on Wednesday to discuss petrol subsidy, other matters News Wire NGR:
Nigerian Governors’ Forum to meet on Wednesday to discuss petrol subsidy, other matters


   More Picks
1 Right Or Wrong? A Man Who Is Comfortable With A Woman Paying His Bills Is A Vegetable — Actress Lilian Afegbai - 9ja Formula, 8 hours ago
2 Int’l flights: FG announces dates for Kano, Enugu, Port Harcourt airports reopening - The Punch, 22 hours ago
3 Governors meet Thursday to deliberate on petrol subsidy, COVID-19 vaccines - The Punch, 22 hours ago
4 Nigeria Records 238 New Cases Of COVID 19... - Stella Dimoko Korkus Blog, 10 hours ago
5 CBN Gov hates us, refuses to grant agricultural loans to Rivers – Gov Wike - Daily Post, 24 hours ago
6 Insecurity In Nigeria : Be vigilant, we can’t secure all schools, Federal Government tells parents, others - Diamond Celebrities, 13 hours ago
7 President Buhari congratulates Nigerian music stars, Burna Boy and Wizkid - AIT, 23 hours ago
8 New CCTV Footage Shows How Barry Jhay’s Label Owner, Kashy Godson Died - Talk Glitz, 5 hours ago
9 Nigeria vaccinates 8,000 people against COVID-19 - Premium Times, 22 hours ago
10 Police redeploy DPO in Zamfara after allegations of connivance with bandits - Daily Nigerian, 19 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info