Nigeria vaccinates 8,000 people against COVID-19
News photo Premium Times  - “We have not received any official report of serious adverse effects from any of those who have been vaccinated," an official said.

17 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


1 Kaduna: Declare state of emergency on Education – Atiku reacts to kidnap of school children - Daily Post, 22 hours ago
2 Covid-19: Nigeria Records 238 New Cases, 3 Deaths As Infection Hits 160,895 - Aledeh, 14 hours ago
3 Right Or Wrong? A Man Who Is Comfortable With A Woman Paying His Bills Is A Vegetable — Actress Lilian Afegbai - 9ja Formula, 4 hours ago
4 Gunmen Kidnap Two Female OOU Students - Fresh News, 22 hours ago
5 COVID-19: Germany joins list of countries to suspend AstraZeneca vaccine rollout - The Cable, 20 hours ago
6 Nigerian woman gives birth to twins after 10 years of marriage - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
7 Governor Wike accuses CBN of playing politics with its agriculture development loans to states - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
8 Uganda opposition leader arrested in anti-Museveni protest - The Guardian, 21 hours ago
9 Nigeria vaccinates 8,000 people against COVID-19 - Premium Times, 17 hours ago
10 DPR seals 4 petrol stations in Katsina for selling above approved price - Vanguard News, 20 hours ago
