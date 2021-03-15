Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


200 street beggars, almajiris arrested in Kano
News photo The Punch  - The Kano State Government says it has arrested 200 street beggars and Almajiris for allegedly violating the law banning street begging in the state.The Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social...

11 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


 Another Source

Kano govt arrests 200 street beggars, almajiris See Naija:
Kano govt arrests 200 street beggars, almajiris


   More Picks
1 Boko Haram terrorists kill at least 30 Nigerian soldiers - News Wire NGR, 23 hours ago
2 Instead of praying to God for a rich man, pray to him to make you rich – Linda Ikeji advises young ladies - Correct NG, 23 hours ago
3 Simi denies mocking Davido after Wizkid won first his first Grammy - Oyo Gist, 23 hours ago
4 Watch Burna Boy’s Intriguing Performance at the 2021 Grammy Awards (Video) - Gist 36, 23 hours ago
5 Ogun Police Arrests Notorious Kidnap Kingpin Who Escaped From Oyo - Naija News, 11 hours ago
6 PHOTOS: Ekiti pays N7.4m compensation to victims of Police abuse - TVC News, 15 hours ago
7 “Put Condom In His Bag” – Pete Edochie Advices Women On How To Handle Cheating Husbands [Video] - Kanyi Daily, 14 hours ago
8 Grammys: Nigeria got talent – Moghalu pays tributes to Wizkid, Burna Boy - Daily Post, 21 hours ago
9 ASUU threatens to embark on strike - TV360 Nigeria, 20 hours ago
10 Best Mother’s Day present – Burna Boy’s Mother Bose Ogulu says after her son won his first Grammy award (Video) - Luci Post, 21 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info