Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Govt’ll consult widely before petrol subsidy removal – NNPC
News photo The Punch  -  The Federal Government is going to consult widely before halting subsidy on Premium Motor Spirit, popularly called petrol, the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation has said.
On Monday, The PUN...

18 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


 Additional Sources

Govt’ll Consult Widely Before Removal of Petrol Subsidy – NNPC Signal:
Govt’ll Consult Widely Before Removal of Petrol Subsidy – NNPC
FG’ll Consult Widely Before Petrol Subsidy Removal – NNPC Economic Confidential:
FG’ll Consult Widely Before Petrol Subsidy Removal – NNPC
Fed Govt to consult stakeholders before petrol subsidy removal – NNPC The Citizen:
Fed Govt to consult stakeholders before petrol subsidy removal – NNPC
Nigerian Govt to consult widely before petrol subsidy removal – NNPC Energy Mix Report:
Nigerian Govt to consult widely before petrol subsidy removal – NNPC


   More Picks
1 Right Or Wrong? A Man Who Is Comfortable With A Woman Paying His Bills Is A Vegetable — Actress Lilian Afegbai - 9ja Formula, 10 hours ago
2 Int’l flights: FG announces dates for Kano, Enugu, Port Harcourt airports reopening - The Punch, 23 hours ago
3 Governors meet Thursday to deliberate on petrol subsidy, COVID-19 vaccines - The Punch, 23 hours ago
4 Nigeria Records 238 New Cases Of COVID 19... - Stella Dimoko Korkus Blog, 12 hours ago
5 Insecurity In Nigeria : Be vigilant, we can’t secure all schools, Federal Government tells parents, others - Diamond Celebrities, 14 hours ago
6 Countries complaining about Nigeria’s multiple foreign exchange rates – Okonjo-Iweala - The Punch, 19 hours ago
7 Nigeria vaccinates 8,000 people against COVID-19 - Premium Times, 23 hours ago
8 Police redeploy DPO in Zamfara after allegations of connivance with bandits - Daily Nigerian, 21 hours ago
9 Nigerian woman gives birth to twins after 10 years of marriage - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
10 Ogun Police Arrests Notorious Kidnap Kingpin Who Escaped From Oyo - Naija News, 22 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info