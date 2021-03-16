Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Biafra Customary Govt: Dokubo, A Joker Seeking Attention – FG
News photo Leadership  - BY OUR CORRESPONDENT The federal government has described the reported formation of Biafra Customary Government by Asari Dokubo as a “theatre of the absurd by a joker seeking attention’’.

12 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


