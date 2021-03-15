Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Those Complaining About Unpaid Salaries Are Fraudsters, Ghost Workers—Imo Governor
Nigeria Tunes  - Sahara Hope UzodinmaHope Uzodinma Imo State governor, Hope Uzodinma has described those complaining of unpaid salaries in Imo state as ”ghost workers or fraudsters”.

12 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


