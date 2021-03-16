Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Nigeria’s Unemployment Rate Jumps From 27.1% In Q2 2020, 33.3% In Q4 2020
News photo My Celebrity & I  - Freshly released Q4 2020 labour force statistics by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed that Nigeria’s labour force (unemployment rate) increased by 33.3% in Q4 2020 from 27.1% in Q2 2020.

7 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


 Additional Sources

Nigeria Linda Ikeji Blog:
Nigeria's unemployment rate jumps to 33.5%
Nigeria’s Unemployment Rate Jumps To 33.3% Aledeh:
Nigeria’s Unemployment Rate Jumps To 33.3%
Nigeria’s unemployment rate jumps to 33.5% Newzandar News:
Nigeria’s unemployment rate jumps to 33.5%
Nigeria ranks third in global unemployment rate The Cable:
Nigeria ranks third in global unemployment rate
Nigeria ranks third in global unemployment rate Effiezy:
Nigeria ranks third in global unemployment rate
Nigeria’s unemployment rate rises to record 33.3 percent Ladun Liadi Blog:
Nigeria’s unemployment rate rises to record 33.3 percent


   More Picks
1 Right Or Wrong? A Man Who Is Comfortable With A Woman Paying His Bills Is A Vegetable — Actress Lilian Afegbai - 9ja Formula, 5 hours ago
2 Kaduna: Declare state of emergency on Education – Atiku reacts to kidnap of school children - Daily Post, 24 hours ago
3 Covid-19: Nigeria Records 238 New Cases, 3 Deaths As Infection Hits 160,895 - Aledeh, 15 hours ago
4 CBN Gov hates us, refuses to grant agricultural loans to Rivers – Gov Wike - Daily Post, 20 hours ago
5 Governor Wike accuses CBN of playing politics with its agriculture development loans to states - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
6 Research, innovation to get 0.5% of Nigeria’s GDP ― Buhari - Vanguard News, 24 hours ago
7 Gunmen Kidnap Two Female OOU Students - Fresh News, 24 hours ago
8 COVID-19: Germany joins list of countries to suspend AstraZeneca vaccine rollout - The Cable, 22 hours ago
9 Nigerian woman gives birth to twins after 10 years of marriage - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
10 Uganda opposition leader arrested in anti-Museveni protest - The Guardian, 22 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info