Yaphet Kotto, First Black Bond Villain And 'Alien' Actor, Dies At 81
News photo The Guardian  - Actor Yaphet Kotto, who rose to fame in the 1970s fighting James Bond in "Live and Let Die" and an extraterrestrial stowaway in "Alien", has died, his agent told AFP. He was 81.

12 hours ago
