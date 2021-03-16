Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Kidnapped Uniport lecturer, Ayauwo, regains freedom three weeks after
The Punch  - Dennis Naku, Port HarcourtA lecturer at the University of Port Harcourt, Rivers State,  Dr. Jones Ayauwo,  who was kidnapped by unknown gunmen three weeks ago in the Khana Local Government Area...

8 hours ago
