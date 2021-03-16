News at a Glance

COVID-19: Some people may have allergic reaction after vaccination, WHO admits

of people – around one person in every one million people vaccinated— may have severe allergic reaction to the COVID-19 vaccine, known as anaphylaxis. Daily Nigerian - The World Health Organisation, WHO, says the agency is aware that a small fractionof people – around one person in every one million people vaccinated— may have severe allergic reaction to the COVID-19 vaccine, known as anaphylaxis.



News Credibility Score: 99%



