New CCTV Footage Shows How Barry Jhay’s Label Owner, Kashy Godson Died Talk Glitz - Nigerian musician, Barry Jhay has been vindicated in murder charges levelled against after CCTV Footage reveals he had no hand in the death of his record label owner, Kashy Godson. Following a series of investigations conducted by the Ghanaian police, ...



News Credibility Score: 94%