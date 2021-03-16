Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Queen Elizabeth II's husband Prince Philip leaves hospital
News photo The Guardian  - Queen Elizabeth II's 99-year-old husband Prince Philip left a central London hospital on Tuesday, after four weeks of treatment that sparked fears for his health.

21 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


 Additional Sources

UK’s Prince Philip leaves hospital The Punch:
UK’s Prince Philip leaves hospital
Prince Philip leaves hospital TVC News:
Prince Philip leaves hospital
Prince Philip leaves hospital after one month Effiezy:
Prince Philip leaves hospital after one month
Prince Philip: Duke of Edinburgh, 99, Leaves Hospital After Four Weeks KOKO TV Nigeria:
Prince Philip: Duke of Edinburgh, 99, Leaves Hospital After Four Weeks


   More Picks
1 Right Or Wrong? A Man Who Is Comfortable With A Woman Paying His Bills Is A Vegetable — Actress Lilian Afegbai - 9ja Formula, 24 hours ago
2 Nigeria inflation continues to rise, surges to 34-month high - The Guardian, 20 hours ago
3 We know forces behind minimum wage amendment bill, NLC insists - iBrand TV, 12 hours ago
4 Nnamdi Kanu warns govs, traditional rulers against giving lands to herdsmen - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
5 President, Governors Must Obey Summons – Reps Says As Bill Passes Second Reading - Naija Loaded, 18 hours ago
6 Police confirm abduction of Catholic priest in Delta - The Cable, 15 hours ago
7 Covenant University lecturer arrested for allegedly raping student in his office - The Point, 13 hours ago
8 DPR seals five filling stations for over-pricing in Kwara - TVC News, 20 hours ago
9 President Buhari Congratulates Burna Boy And Wizkid On Their Grammy Award Wins - Too Xclusive, 19 hours ago
10 Bank Customers to be charged ₦6.98 for USSD transactions in Nigeria - Nigeria Newspaper, 12 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info