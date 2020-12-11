Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

N42bn debt: Reps ask telcos to halt planned suspension of USSD services
Business Day  - The House of Representatives on Tuesday urged telecommunication operators in the country to halt the planned withdrawal and suspension of Unstructured Supplementary Service Data (USSD) services to banks and other financial institutions.

13 hours ago
