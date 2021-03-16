21-year-old man gets 10yrs jail term over rape to death of 5yrs old girl Effiezy - A Sagbama High Court sitting in Yenagoa has sentenced a 21 years old man, Timiondu Jephtah to 10 years in prison over his conviction for manslaughter in the rape to death case of a five-years-old-girl.



