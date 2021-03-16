Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


UPDATED: CBN, NCC peg USSD charges at 6.98 naira per transaction
News photo The Nation  - By Blessing Olaifa, Abuja The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) have released a framework on the pricing of Unstructured Supplementary Service Data (USSD) services.

8 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


 Additional Sources

The Point:
CBN, NCC peg USSD charges at N6.98 per transaction
CBN imposes ₦6.9 Fee on USSD transactions Online Nigeria:
CBN imposes ₦6.9 Fee on USSD transactions
N42b USSD debt: CBN, NCC, others to meet in Abuja Financial Watch:
N42b USSD debt: CBN, NCC, others to meet in Abuja
Nigeria To Charge Bank Customers N6.98 For USSD Transactions The Trent:
Nigeria To Charge Bank Customers N6.98 For USSD Transactions
CBN Announces N6.98 Charge For USSD Transactions Information Nigeria:
CBN Announces N6.98 Charge For USSD Transactions
Bank Customers To Pay N6.98k For USSD Transactions — CBN, NCC Sundiata Post:
Bank Customers To Pay N6.98k For USSD Transactions — CBN, NCC
Bank Customers To Pay N6.98k For USSD Transactions — CBN, NCC Economic Confidential:
Bank Customers To Pay N6.98k For USSD Transactions — CBN, NCC
CBN, NCC increase USSD cost on bank transactions, to be paid by bank customers Global Upfront:
CBN, NCC increase USSD cost on bank transactions, to be paid by bank customers
Bank Customers To Pay N6.98 For Each USSD Transaction Naija News:
Bank Customers To Pay N6.98 For Each USSD Transaction
CBN Announce New USSD Charges for Customers Newzandar News:
CBN Announce New USSD Charges for Customers
CBN mandates new N6.9 USSD charges for mobile transactions 1st for Credible News:
CBN mandates new N6.9 USSD charges for mobile transactions


   More Picks
1 UPDATED: CBN, NCC peg USSD charges at 6.98 naira per transaction - The Nation, 8 hours ago
2 Right Or Wrong? A Man Who Is Comfortable With A Woman Paying His Bills Is A Vegetable — Actress Lilian Afegbai - 9ja Formula, 15 hours ago
3 Nnamdi Kanu warns govs, traditional rulers against giving lands to herdsmen - Daily Post, 14 hours ago
4 HipHop Mogul, Diddy congratulates Burna Boy on his Grammy Award - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
5 US contacts Nigerian visa applicants affected by the travel restrictions imposed by former President Donald Trump. - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
6 Insecurity In Nigeria : Be vigilant, we can’t secure all schools, Federal Government tells parents, others - Diamond Celebrities, 19 hours ago
7 Countries complaining about Nigeria’s multiple foreign exchange rates – Okonjo-Iweala - The Punch, 24 hours ago
8 President Buhari Congratulates Burna Boy And Wizkid On Their Grammy Award Wins - Too Xclusive, 9 hours ago
9 EU Drags Nigeria Before WTO As Okonjo-Iweala Meets CBN Governor - Naija News, 12 hours ago
10 Young Nigerian man allegedly slumps, dies while taking his bath - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info