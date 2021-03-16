Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

President, Governors Must Obey Summons – Reps Says As Bill Passes Second Reading
News photo Naija Loaded  - A bill for an Act to alter the 1999 Constitution to grant the National Assembly and State Houses of Assembly powers to summon the President and Governors has scaled second reading at the House of Representatives. NAN reports that Rep member, Sergius ...

