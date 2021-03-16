Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Ayo Adebanjo replaces Fasoranti as Afenifere leader in acting capacity
News photo Online Nigeria  - Elder statesman, Chief Ayo Adebanjo has been named acting leader of apex Yoruba sociopolitical group, Afenifere. The leader of the group, Chief Reuben Fasoranti, who dropped this hint during the meeting of the group in Akure, the Ondo state capital, ...

