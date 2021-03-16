Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Niger Republic give Buhari the country’s highest award
News photo Kemi Filani Blog  - President of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari, has been awarded the highest national award of Niger Republic, Grand Croix Des Ordre National Du Niger, by the country’s president, Mahamadou Issoufou. Issoufou on Tuesday said the honor was given to Buhari due ...

1 day ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


 Additional Sources

Buhari gets Niger Republic’s highest national honour The Guardian:
Buhari gets Niger Republic’s highest national honour
Niger Republic Awards Highest Honour On Buhari Mandy News:
Niger Republic Awards Highest Honour On Buhari
Buhari receives Niger Republic’s highest award The Punch:
Buhari receives Niger Republic’s highest award
Buhari receives highest Niger Republic award Vanguard News:
Buhari receives highest Niger Republic award
Niger Republic confers highest honour on Buhari Ripples Nigeria:
Niger Republic confers highest honour on Buhari
Niger Republic confers on Buhari of Nigeria highest Honour Authentic Nigeria:
Niger Republic confers on Buhari of Nigeria highest Honour


   More Picks
1 My administration will not negotiate with bandits – El-Rufai reiterates - See Naija, 12 hours ago
2 Nigeria Records 179 New COVID-19 Cases, Total Now 161,074 With 2,018 Deaths - Aledeh, 19 hours ago
3 Burna Boy, Wizkid grammy awards, example of services to export –  Okonjo-Iweala - iBrand TV, 16 hours ago
4 FIRS: We're still in charge of stamp duty collection - The Cable, 23 hours ago
5 Niger Republic give Buhari the country’s highest award - Kemi Filani Blog, 1 day ago
6 We know forces behind minimum wage amendment bill, NLC insists - iBrand TV, 21 hours ago
7 Bank Customers to be charged ₦6.98 for USSD transactions in Nigeria - Nigeria Newspaper, 21 hours ago
8 “Go and stay in Nigeria so they can sing for you”- Shatta Wale slams presenters criticizing ghanaian artistes - Oyo Gist, 22 hours ago
9 Police confirm abduction of Catholic priest in Delta - The Cable, 24 hours ago
10 Covenant University lecturer arrested for allegedly raping student in his office - The Point, 22 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info